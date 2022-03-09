GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Well, it’s not exactly a new Dino Crisis, but Capcom is making a dinosaur game.

Today’s Sony State of Play started with a reveal for Exoprimal, which takes place in a near future world overrun with dinosaurs. Hordes of them literally fall out of the sky.

It is coming out for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2023.

So … is this related to Dino Crisis? At least one of the characters we saw in the trailer looked like the red headed heroine from that series.