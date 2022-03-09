GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Nintendo today announced it is delaying the upcoming game Advance Wars 1+2: ReBoot Camp following “recent world events.” The game was originally supposed to launch on April 8. Nintendo has not given a new release date for the game, but asks gamers to “stay tuned.”
The announcement doesn’t specifically name Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the cause for the delay. However, that’s certainly what it’s referring to. The game features (cartoonish) depictions of tank warfare, invasions of cities, and other forms of combat that are currently happening in Ukraine.
ReBoot Camp is a remake of the first two Advance Wars games. The turn-based strategy titles originally launched on the Game Boy Advance. This is the second time Nintendo delayed the game, as it was originally scheduled to debut on December 3, 2021.
Several game companies have expressed support for Ukraine during the invasion, with some suspending business in Russia in response. Nintendo has suspended the Russian eShop because it can no longer process Russian rubles, according to an announcement on Nintendo Russia.
