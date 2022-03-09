GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is having a renaissance in video games in 2022. That doesn’t just include the upcoming new game, Shredder’s Revenge. It also includes a new collection of Turtles games for classic platforms like arcade, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo Gameboy.
PlayStation announced the collection as part of its latest State of Play event. In a trailer during that event, the collection showed off beloved games like Turtles In Time and the original game for NES. Here is a list of of the games from the announcement:
- Back from the Sewers
- Fall of the Foot Clan
- Tournament Fighters
- Manhattan Project
- Radical Rescue
- The Arcade Game
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Hyper Stone Heist
- Turtles In Time
This was by far the best announcement at the State of Play.
