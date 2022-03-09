GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Sony announced at today’s State of Play that Returnal was getting new DLC that adds a co-op mode among other things. The new update, called Ascended, will launch on March 22.

Ascension will include, according to the trailer, allow you to “share your entire journey through the shifting labyrinth of Atropos with another player.”

Harry Krueger, director at developer Housemarque, expanded on this in a blog post: “Aside from connecting player stories and building a sense of comradery, the fleeting comfort you get from engaging with other players can also allow you advance in the game if you’re stuck. Progression is tied to the host, so if you’re struggling to overcome a certain boss or biome, bringing in another player to help may open your road to triumph.” He also specified that guests would also get to save some of their progress.

The other major addition in Ascended is Tower of Sisyphus, which Krueger called “effectively our Endless mode.” Players can strive to attain high levels in the tower, which is designed to test their survival skills. Krueger also teased that there is “entirely new narrative content to be explored in the Tower as well. I won’t spoil anything here, but players will get another small glimpse into Selene’s haunting past and gain further insight into her state of mind.”

According to Housemarque, the update will be free for all users.