Square Enix announced The DioField Chronicle, a new strategy RPG coming out in 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

While it appears to have some aesthetic similarities to Final Fantasy Tactics, this is its own thing. And it isn’t a tiled-based strategy game.

Instead, this looks to take inspiration from tactics games like XCOM.