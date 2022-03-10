GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Electronic Arts is now internally targeting an early 2023 release for its upcoming Dead Space remake. The company was originally considering an October 2022 timeframe, but it never announced that publicly. Now, the company is taking extra time to ensure it gives the game enough time to wow fans when it returns.

Dead Space is a sci-fi horror survival game that was once a crown jewel of EA’s properties. But over the last decade, the publisher had moved away from single-player action adventures. Instead, it looked for success with live-service games that could support microtransactions. That strategy even came to Dead Space 3, which features a number of in-game purchases that many players balked at.

EA and developer Motive are planning a development update regarding Dead Space for tomorrow. The game continues to impress people internally, and the goal is to have a Dead Space remake that matches Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake in terms of quality. That is a process that will take time, and the company knows that.

If Dead Space has a successful return, it should pave the way for new sequels. It may also convince EA that it can do even more in the single-player space alongside its ongoing live-service successes like Apex Legends.