Makers Fund today announced that it has closed its third and largest fund, worth $500 million. This fund will go towards entrepreneurs who are innovating the interactive entertainment ecosystem.

Jay Chi, Makers founding partner, said in a statement, “The Makers Fund approach is to be a partner for entrepreneurs building innovative games, tools and technology that will define the next generation of interactive entertainment. We treat our investments as partnerships, providing founders with a deep support system and strategic guidance from a network of advisors who are equally passionate and committed to the gaming industry.”

Makers Fund III is backed by “preeminent endowments, foundations and institutions that have long-standing relationships with Makers Fund,” according to Makers.

Michael Cheung, Makers general partner, added, “We founded Makers with the conviction that we were entering the golden age for interactive entertainment, to change the way we all think about investing into the creative medium and how we support early stage founders… Our latest fund allows us to back founders throughout their journey from product inception through to global scaling.”

Makers Fund also announced it will expand its team at several hubs, and it has strengthened its network of partners and advisors.