Nvidia announced today it would be making single-month memberships available for its RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now. The RTX 3080 tier launched in November of 2021 with a six-month subscription plan which cost $99.99. This new option is launching at $19.99 a month, while the original six-month subscription remains the same price, but offers one month free.

The GeForce Now RTX 3080 service is a cloud-based streaming service for games. The high-end tier offers up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs. The service is slightly better on Macs; either native 1440p or 1600p resolution at 120 frames per second. Users of the Android-based Nvidia Shield TV can reach 4K HDR resolution at 60 frames per second.

Six more games have been added to the GeForce Now library alongside the new membership prices. Joining the hundreds of available games are Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead, and Survival Quiz City. The new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC, Dawn of Ragnarok is also available.

The addition of a single-month plan kind of removes the biggest reservation I have towards the service. I’ll happily throw money at a month of Game Pass to play a single game, for example. If I had to buy in a half-year at a time I may still have never tried it.

Also, before anyone asks I felt compelled to check. Martha is Dead is a scary psychological horror game and has absolutely nothing to do with Batman or Superman’s mothers.