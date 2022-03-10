GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Meta today announced a new update for Oculus Move that will allow users to keep track of their progress and information outside of their Quest 2 headsets.

The new update will allow users to sync their data in Move, the Oculus’s built-in fitness tracker, with the Oculus mobile app. This will allow users access to their stats, which up to now they could only see within the Oculus itself. Users must opt in to this feature, according to Meta.

Users who have Apple devices can also integrate Oculus Move with Apple Health. Exercise in VR will be tracked alongside every other kind of exercise. Meta is reportedly looking into future integrations with other fitness platforms.

Meta will start rolling updates out next month.