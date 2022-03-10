GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Overwatch was once the hot new brand in gaming. In the past couple of years, the property has gone cold while updates slowed for the original game and development on the sequel lagged.

Today, Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2’s PvP modes will be entering testing soon. This starts with a closed alpha, open to a select few like Blizzard employees and Overwatch League players, starting this week. Then, in late April, a closed beta will start. You can sign up for that here.

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller notes in a new developer update video (above) that the team is decoupling Overwatch 2’s PVP mode from its co-op features. This means that the competitive aspect of the team-based shooter will launch before the cooperative experience.

The Overwatch 2 test will introduce new heroes, maps, and modes. It also brings a significant change, as matches will now feature two teams of five players instead of six.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Register Now

Overwatch fans have waited a long time for significant content. On top of that, Blizzard has had a volatile year, including reports of workplace sexism and abuse. Many Overwatch fans have lost interest in the game, and that’s the environment that Blizzard is unleashing Overwatch 2 into.