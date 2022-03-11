GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Elden Ring is not just buzz anymore. The game is out and is a certified blockbuster success, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. And it is also part of a group of games that led the industry to $4.67 billion in total sales. While that was down year-over-year, it is still up historically over previous years. Here are the full results:

February 2022 Dollar Sales, MillionsFeb 2021Feb 2022Change
Total Video Game Sales$4,671$4,384-6%
Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms)$4,071$3,908-4%
Video Game Hardware$406$295-27%
Video Game Accessories$194$180-7%

“February 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 6% when compared to a year ago, to $4.4 billion,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “Declines were experienced across all major categories of spend, with hardware showing the largest year-on-year percentage decline. Year-to-date spending reached $9.1 billion, a 4% decrease when compared to the same time period last year.”

One of the biggest drags on sales is hardware. Like last year, Microsoft and Sony are both riding high demand for their new consoles. But unlike last year, neither company has much supply to meet demand.

Software was also down, though. And that seems like it is related to the hardware problem. As people picked up PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in February 2021, they also bought a lot of games. In February 2022, they did the same, but again, fewer people were able to pick up those consoles.

Let’s get to the software sales charts.

February 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the United States

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending. 

RankLast Month RankFebruary 2022 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
1NEWElden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
2NEWHorizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
31Pokemon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
4NEWDying Light 2: Stay Human*Square Enix Inc (Corp)
5NEWTotal War: Warhammer IIISega
62Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
74Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
88Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
97FIFA 22Electronic Arts
1013MinecraftMultiple Video Game Manufacturers
116Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony (Corp)
1215Mario Party Superstars*Nintendo
1316Animal Crossing: New Horizons*Nintendo
1419Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
1520Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
1657Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition*Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
1714NBA 2K22*Take-Two Interactive
1811Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*Nintendo
1912Far Cry 6Ubisoft
2027The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*Nintendo
* Digital sales not included

February featured one heck of a sprint between some of the biggest games of the year so far. Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring all debuted while Pokémon Legends Arceus entered its second month. Each game had a lot going for it. Horizon is a sequel to a 20-million seller. Dying Light 2 is also a sequel to a very popular game, but it’s also multiplatform. Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of all time. And Pokémon is a perennial best-seller.

But with the results in, Elden Ring came out on top. More than that, it seems like it was potentially not even close (even if you were to add Pokémon’s digital sales for February).

Elden Ring

FromSoftware, the studio responsible for Elden Ring and Dark Souls, has built its niche audience into something formidable. But with Elden Ring, you can no longer even call it niche. This is the new mainstream.

“Elden Ring debuted as both the best-selling game of February 2022 as well as 2022 year to date,” said Piscatella. “Launch month sales of Elden Ring were the second highest for any tracked title released in the past 12 months, trailing only Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was released in November 2021. After one month on the market, Elden Ring ranked as the 5th best-selling game of the 12-month period ending February 2022. Elden Ring ranked 1st on Steam and Xbox platforms in February, while placing 2nd on PlayStation.”

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon’s second-place finish in February is also impressive as PlayStation exclusive. While it is a cross-gen game, it is clear that many fans consider it a must-have for the PS5.

“Horizon Forbidden West was the second-best-selling game of February 2022, while also ranking first on PlayStation platforms,” said Piscatella. “Dollar sales of the PlayStation 5 version of Horizon II: Forbidden West set a new launch month record for the PlayStation 5 platform.”

Total War: Warhammer III

“Total War: Warhammer III debuted as the No. 5 best-selling game of February 2022, while also ranking second on Steam,” said Piscatella. “The title also launched as part of the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription services.”

February 2022 NPD: 20 best-selling games of 2022 so far

RankLast Month RankYTD 2022 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
1NEWElden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
21Pokemon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
3NEWHorizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
42Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
54Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
6NEWDying Light 2: Stay Human*Square Enix Inc (Corp)
73Monster Hunter: RiseCapcom USA
8NEWTotal War: Warhammer IIISega
95God of War (2018)Sony (Corp)
106Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony (Corp)
118Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
127FIFA 22Electronic Arts
1313MinecraftMultiple Video Game Manufacturers
1415Mario Party Superstars*Nintendo
1516Animal Crossing: New Horizons*Nintendo
1611Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*Nintendo
1712Far Cry 6Ubisoft
1814NBA 2K22*Take-Two Interactive
1919Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
2010Battlefield 2042Electronic Arts
* Digital sales not included

February 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games of the last year

RankLast Month Rank12 Months Ending February 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
11Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
22Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
33Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
44Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*Nintendo
5NEWElden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
65Battlefield 2042Electronic Arts
78Far Cry 6Ubisoft
87Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
910Resident Evil: VillageCapcom USA
1012FIFA 22Electronic Arts
* Digital sales not included

February 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.

RankLast Month RankFebruary 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
11Pokemon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
22Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
34Mario Party Superstars*Nintendo
45Animal Crossing: New Horizons*Nintendo
56Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
63Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*Nintendo
78The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*Nintendo
89Super Mario 3D World*Nintendo
97Just Dance 2022Ubisoft
1010New Super Mario Bros.*Nintendo
* Digital sales not included

February 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

PlayStation Platforms
RankLast Month RankFebruary 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
1NEWHorizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
2NEWElden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
3NEWDying Light 2: Stay Human*Square Enix Inc (Corp)
41Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
53Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
62Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony (Corp)
74FIFA 22Electronic Arts
86Ghost of TsushimaSony (Corp)
913Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
109NBA 2K22*Take-Two Interactive
* Digital sales not included

February 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

Xbox Platforms
RankLast Month RankFebruary 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar salesPublisher
1NEWElden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
21Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
3NEWDying Light 2: Stay Human*Square Enix Inc (Corp)
42Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
510Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
66Forza Horizon 5Microsoft (Corp)
75Halo: InfiniteMicrosoft (Corp)
89FIFA 22Electronic Arts
911Assassin’s Creed: ValhallaUbisoft
103Far Cry 6Ubisoft
* Digital sales not included

