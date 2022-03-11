GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Michael Pachter says PlayStation is doomed, but no one agrees — especially not NPD analyst Mat Piscatella! Speaking of Mat, he dropped the latest gaming report for February. Elden Ring came out on top, but everything is selling well while new-gen consoles are still constrained by their supply. Also, Dead Space is coming early 2023, Gotham Knights lands October 25, and Russia is still invading a country and the world is trying to figure out how to respond. Editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti, meanwhile, do their best to answer your questions. Join them for GamesBeat Decides, won’t you?