FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 11, 2022–

Smart Money Investment Advisors, (SmartMoney IA,) a Silicon-Valley based investment advisory company, has launched a micro-investment feature for its platform. The feature allows investments of $1 and above with no minimum threshold. Investors can now invest as little as $1 to start investing in the stock market. The SmartMoney IA platform customizes investments for each customer and efficiently maximizes returns. The platform aims to make stock market investments more accessible to small-time investors with this feature. It offers both free and paid transactional services.

Who can invest on the SmartMoney IA platform:

Beginners, anyone with savings of $1 or more – SmartMoney IA caters to people who have been shy of investing in stocks due to low savings.

– SmartMoney IA caters to people who have been shy of investing in stocks due to low savings. Part-time investors – Investors, who have limited funds to invest and do not have time to manage their investments can do so through the platform.

– Investors, who have limited funds to invest and do not have time to manage their investments can do so through the platform. Sedentary investors – There are various tools on SmartMoney IA for people, who have limited knowledge of the stock market but want to invest as a side hustle.

– There are various tools on SmartMoney IA for people, who have limited knowledge of the stock market but want to invest as a side hustle. Large investors – investors who have large funds available > $1M, with a varied portfolio and want to maintain their portfolios professionally.

– investors who have large funds available > $1M, with a varied portfolio and want to maintain their portfolios professionally. Everyone else – the platform offers no minimum threshold for investments, a level playing field for all types of investors.

– the platform offers no minimum threshold for investments, a level playing field for all types of investors. Senior Investors – SmartMoney IA is the perfect option for senior citizens/ parents, who wish to invest in the stock market for the future.

– SmartMoney IA is the perfect option for senior citizens/ parents, who wish to invest in the stock market for the future. Revenue sharing – SmartMoney IA offers a comprehensive revenue-sharing program that extends towards the investors’ children. The platform shares 1% of its revenue with all investors’ children. It is a great investment option for people who want to secure investments for their children’s future.

– SmartMoney IA offers a comprehensive revenue-sharing program that extends towards the investors’ children. The platform shares 1% of its revenue with all investors’ children. It is a great investment option for people who want to secure investments for their children’s future. Additional Revenue Sharing – In addition to the above, any one of the parents of the kids, who is in either one of the following professions will get additional 1% of the revenue sharing: Teachers Military, any national security personnel Police, any security personnel Scientists, Doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals

– In addition to the above, any one of the parents of the kids, who is in either one of the following professions will get additional 1% of the revenue sharing: More Additional Revenue Sharing – All kids of a teacher parent will get an additional ½% of the revenue sharing.

– All kids of a teacher parent will get an additional ½% of the revenue sharing. Some More Additional Revenue Sharing – We all know that our kids, sorry, kids not anymore but recently turned adults in the age group of 18 and 25 need all our support. So, we will share ½% of the revenue.

– We all know that our kids, sorry, kids not anymore but recently turned adults in the age group of 18 and 25 need all our support. So, we will share ½% of the revenue. How we are different – We are about to scratch the investment to go deep to get as much benefits as possible to our customers with many follow-up products in crowdfunding, Blockchain etc.

“SmartMoney IA was conceived to make stock market investments accessible to more people, even those who have limited savings by studying the barriers that people have that put them away from investing: lack of time, exorbitant cost and not knowing how to analyze investment opportunities and where to find those opportunities. People can invest a tiny amount that would grow gradually over time. A tiny amount and a huge amount will get the same and equal treatments on our platform. Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to maximize one’s income, but the perception is that one needs a sizable initial capital to start investing. We are bringing one of the best ways to earn more to people who need it the most. We are trying to make the investments as much as possible to be socially responsible, impactful and conscious,” said Selvan Rajan, CEO, SmartMoney IA.

About Smart Money

Smart Money Investment Advisors® LLC, SmartMoney IA, is an investment advisory services startup based in Silicon Valley, California. SmartMoney IA is an investment platform focused on maximizing returns on stock market investments through advanced algorithms. The platform also facilitates micro-investments <$1 along with large investments. SmartMoney IA was founded in 2017 by technologist Selvan Rajan, who has more than three decades of experience working in large corporations on emerging technologies like mobile and big data. Apart from the US, SmartMoney IA also has operations in India. For more information, please visit https://www.smartmoney.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220311005098/en/

Indica

Ritu Jha

indica@indicanews.com