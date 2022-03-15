New Financial Partnership Will Propel Further Growth of Leading Tech-Enabled Services Business

Power Digital, a leading digital performance marketing services company that utilizes data, analytics, and proprietary technology to drive digital commerce, today announced a strategic capital investment from Court Square Capital Partners, a middle market-focused private equity firm with $7.5 billion in assets under management. This investment comes after three years of unprecedented growth at Power Digital, which has grown in headcount by more than 400 employees and experienced over 400 percent revenue growth during that period.

“This partnership puts Power Digital one step closer to realizing our day-one mission of becoming the most valued and respected privately held performance marketing platform in the world,” said Grayson Lafrenz, CEO and Founder of Power Digital. “The Power Digital team is very excited to be working with Court Square due to their extensive experience and deep industry knowledge, which will help to drive the data-first approach that encompasses everything that we do. We are delighted to be partnering with them in the next phase of our growth trajectory.”

Power Digital managed nearly $600 million in ad spend in 2021 and experienced 110 percent net revenue retention with a 64 percent net organic revenue growth rate. In addition, Power Digital has an employee retention rate over 91 percent, gave out over 150 promotions last year and has a 68 percent strong female workforce. Court Square’s investment will in part support Power Digital’s proprietary machine learning tech platform SPRnova™(“nova”), as well as fund strategic acquisitions that share Power Digital’s core values and prioritization on exceptional service quality.

“We have been deeply impressed by the growth of Power Digital since its inception in 2012 and are excited to partner with Grayson and the Power Digital team for the company’s next phase of growth. This investment is a testament to our 40-year track record of successfully partnering with founders, families, and manager-owners to help drive significant value creation,” said Kevin White, Partner at Court Square. “Power Digital has all of the characteristics of a ‘Court Square Investment’ and we are confident in its ability to become the market leader in performance marketing.”

In 2019, Power Digital received an investment from Periscope Equity, which propelled the company onto its current growth trajectory.

“Power Digital’s exponential growth is the result of the management team’s flawless execution of the company’s three-year strategic plan,” said John Findlay, Partner at Periscope Equity. “Our partnership with Power Digital has been an absolute thrill and we are beyond confident the company is well-positioned to continue on its growth trajectory with the Court Square team.”

Power Digital will continue to operate out of its San Diego, CA headquarters, with current CEO Lafrenz taking on an additional role as Chairman. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Power Digital was advised by investment bank Canaccord Genuity.

About Power Digital:

Power Digital is a leading, data-driven performance marketing company that is nationally recognized for its ability to combine the best of art and science. As a tech-enabled full-service firm, the company offers best-in-class services that provide best-in-class full-funnel marketing. Power Digital is hyper-focused on helping brands scale revenue and increase profits by using their 1st party data and Power Digital’s proprietary data warehouse to guide strategy, ultimately driving irrefutable value for clients. Unique to Power Digital is its proprietary, machine-learning platform SPRnova™ that can analyze any business’s growth opportunities with a corresponding roadmap of how to execute and track progress across every marketing channel. Leveraging its team of the nation’s leading consumer strategists, creatives, and data scientists, Power Digital provides scalable and tangible marketing solutions for each stage of the funnel and for every milestone of the consumer journey. For more information, please visit www.powerdigital.com.

About Court Square Capital Partners:

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with one of the most experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 240 platform investments, helping managers, families and founder-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the business services, industrial, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.5 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.

