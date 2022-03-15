GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Overwolf today announced it has acquired Tebex for $29 million. Tebex is a platform that allows users in certain games to monetize private servers. This expands Overwolf’s options for users who wish to monetize their user-generated content.

Tebex provides multiple options for users who wish to make money from private servers, including the setup of webstores and managing payouts to creators. Tebex’s solution currently works with games like Rust, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Minecraft, and allegedly has helped creators earn $500 million. Tebex will continue to operate as usual from within Overwolf.

Tebex CEO Lee McNeil said in a statement, “From the moment we first met the team at Overwolf it was apparent of their dedication to the UGC market and ensuring creators get paid for their hard work. Joining Overwolf enables Tebex to expand its offerings to more game servers, publishers, and more importantly allows us to further grow the communities of our existing game servers. Their commitment to helping us grow the game server industry will push Tebex into our next growth chapter.”

Overwolf will expand its offerings to users and game creators with this acquisition to include private server owners. The company plans to incorporate Tebex into its offering to expand the in-game creator economy.

Uri Marchand, Overwolf CEO, added, “Tebex shares in our unwavering commitment of identifying ways to support gaming communities and game studios who want to empower in-game creators that create content on top of their games. As long-time champions of in-game app creators and mod authors, we are excited to work with a new creator category – server owners – to continue to build new experiences in the industry. By combining our industry-leading operations with Tebex’ technology and passionate team, we’ll be able to reach more creators and help them earn a sustainable income for their work.”