Nintendo Switch news came from an unlikely source this week: Sony’s PlayStation State of Play. Nintendo, meanwhile, revealed a new Kirby 30th anniversary concert is coming later this year. Universal Studios is also sharing plans for Super Nintendo World in Hollywood and Orlando. After the news, editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti answer your questions before determining which Nintendo games should get a 3D platformer like the new Kirby. Come woof with the pack!
