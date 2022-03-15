GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Beware the ides of March? Not us gamers, for Xbox has announced the games coming to Game Pass for the second half of March. We’ve got three (technically four) day one launches in the next two weeks.

The first two games drop on March 17 (Happy St. Patrick’s Day!): The first day one release is snowboarding game Shredders, alongside tactical RPG The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos. Both launch on PC, console, and cloud.

The next two games launch on March 22. The first is Tainted Grail: Conquest, a roguelike-RPG hybrid that’s currently available to PC players. The second is Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, the puzzle visual novel which launches on console, PC, and cloud.

On March 24, we’re getting another double feature: F1 2021 and Norco. Norco, a “Southern gothic” adventure game set in New Orleans, is launching on PC. Racing game F1 2021 is coming to EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on the same day.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Register Now

The final two games of the month are Crusader Kings III and Weird West. While Crusader Kings is technically already out, March 29 marks its launch on consoles — a day one launch of sorts. Coming in last is the final day one launch: Weird West, which launches on March 31. This western fantasy RPG will launch on console, PC, and cloud.

Notably missing from the list is Annapurna’s A Memoir Blue. Developer Cloisters Interactive had previously said the game would launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, but this was before the game was delayed to March 24. As yet, we know the game will launch on “Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC” on that day. We have no word on whether that includes Game Pass.

Our bimonthly sacrifice of games includes Madden NFL 20, Narita Boy, and Shadow Warrior 2. All three leave Game Pass on March 31. Also leaving is Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken, all of which leave PC on April 11. Bungie pulled Beyond Light and its expansions from Game Pass for console late last year.