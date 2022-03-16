GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Tunic released today, and it showed up in an unexpected place. The indie action-adventure game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

This means that Game Pass subscribers can play the title on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Microsoft has done much to help promote Tunic, so this isn’t an entirely shocking development.

Tunic is a top-down action-adventure game in the Zelda mold. You play as an adorable fox who explores a bright and colorful world.

Game Pass is a big part of Microsoft’s gaming strategy. Getting new titles on there, especially on their release days, can help keep current subscribers happy and attract new ones.