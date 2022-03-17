GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Warner Bros. today revealed more information about its upcoming game, Hogwarts Legacy, at a special State of Play show. The game is set to launch on holiday 2022.

During the State of Play, the developers dropped a lengthy gameplay trailer that shows more of the world around Hogwarts over a century before the birth of series’ protagonist Harry Potter.

The trailer showed some of the characters who will appear in the castle — the narrator specifies that, since the game takes place in the late 1800s, most of the familiar faces from the Harry Potter books are not yet present. The player character is, mysteriously, joining Hogwarts at age 15, unlike the traditional 11. The trailer also hints that the player character may be able to pursue the Dark Arts.

According to the trailer, the player character must work with Professor Fig to investigate a potential goblin rebellion. There are also hints that the goblins are allied with Dark Wizards who are, for some reason, interested in the player character (or another student). Gameplay consists of using spells in combat and navigation, as well as talents that you can customize to your play-style. There are also different classes, each with different specialties based on different in-universe schoolwork.

The player character can customize the Room of Requirement and will also have a variety of companions to bring along on their adventures. Honestly, I could gesture broadly at the action-adventure and RPG genres of the last five years or so, and you’d probably get a general sense of the gameplay.

We did not get a particular release date, but the game is set to launch during the holiday season.