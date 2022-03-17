GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Oorbit has raised $5 million in funding for its metaverse platform from Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, Deadmau5, and HOF Capital.

The London-based company is making an interactive entertainment platform for the metaverse and it hopes to make it accessible to everyone.

Launching in late 2022 Oorbit, has developed infrastructure that unites metaverse experiences and worlds into one place, removing barriers to entry. The Oorbit platform empowers players to experience high-quality games, events, interactive media, marketplaces, and more from content partners.

“Oorbit is demystifying the major technologies that will play the biggest role in the growth of Web3 and the metaverse; blockchain, cloud streaming, NFTs, fintech, and more,” said Ash Koosha, CEO of Oorbit, in a statement. “We are combining the best parts of these complex technologies to enable episodic entertainment that is not just incredible but also approachable, for all audiences. This round of funding will support growth and platform expansion.”

With more details to come, Oorbit will be accessible in one easy-to-navigate platform on the types of screens users already own.

“As the metaverse moves from our imaginations into actual entertainment, experiences, and products, Oorbit’s founders have created an innovative platform where developers, publishers, and brands can create and more easily deliver their most compelling work,” said Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, in a statement. “Best of all, and core to their plan, Oorbit has put the user at the center of their technology so they enable games and even worlds that will delight all comers, and blaze a path for metaverse growth overall.”

I’m not sure what the company is making, but it is impressive in terms of the funding round.

“In any sector of technology, there are people looking to shape the future,” said Corby Pryor of HOF Capital, in a statement. “The key as an investor is identifying the team that can take an ambitious vision and deliver on it. That is Oorbit: great vision with the core ability to execute.”