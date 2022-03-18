GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
We need some ground rules for the GamesBeat Decides podcast! But first, Moon Studios sounds like an insufferable place to work. Also, The Initiative and Gran Turismo 7 are a mess. Editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti then answer your questions before talking about Strangers of Paradise. Join them, won’t you?
- discord.gg/gamemess
- Jeff Grubb’s Twitter
- Mike Minotti’s Twitter
- Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube (subscribe and ring the bell)
- Subscribe to the RSS
- Listen on Anchor.fm
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Podcasts
- Find past episodes here
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn More