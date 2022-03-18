GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

We need some ground rules for the GamesBeat Decides podcast! But first, Moon Studios sounds like an insufferable place to work. Also, The Initiative and Gran Turismo 7 are a mess. Editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti then answer your questions before talking about Strangers of Paradise. Join them, won’t you?