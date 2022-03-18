GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Humble today announced it is launching a new bundle of games, and the proceeds from sales will benefit Ukraine. The Stand with Ukraine bundle includes Back 4 Blood, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Metro Exodus. The bundle will remain for sale through March 25.

In addition to the games, the bundle includes several books, including Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook and Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 2nd Edition Core Rulebook. It’ll also have software like RPG Maker VX, Polygon Farm, and Unity to Music Maker EDM Edition.

Humble is collaborating with various charities working with the victims of the war in Ukraine. These include Direct Relief, the International Medical Corps, the International Rescue Committee, and Razom for Ukraine.

The gaming industry has made an effort to support Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion. Some companies, such as Microsoft and Sony have suspended their services in Russia. Others are donating or raising money for charities benefiting Ukrainian refugees. Most recently, Itch.io’s “Bundle for Ukraine” ended, and reportedly raised around $6.3 million.