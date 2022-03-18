GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Considering last week’s State of Play was lackluster in the extreme, this week’s show dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy was bursting with life by comparison. After the devs pushed it back and back, we’ve finally had a look at the ultimate Wizarding World video game — all its spellcasting combat, expanded world, and complicated narrative.

Honestly, I’m torn. I used to be into Harry Potter, and part of me is nostalgic for the halcyon days of my childhood. However, I’ve tried to put the series behind me for multiple reasons. The idea of returning to it is fraught. We’ll see what happens come holiday 2022, when the game launches.

Speaking of nostalgia, RiffTrax is making a video game. The legacy of Mystery Science Theater 3000, another pillar of my childhood, is still strong. I’m not exactly sure how riffing on bad movies is going to translate into a good party game, but it sounds like it has potential.

News on upcoming games: Bethesda showed off some details about Starfield, including that you can act as a space stool pigeon — all my dreams are coming true. Humble also showed off several new games it’s publishing. My favorite is Chinatown Detective Agency, which looks like a throwback to my Carmen Sandiego days. Oh look, there’s the nostalgia again!

In other news this week, Moon Studios’ employees allege that it’s a difficult and toxic place to work. Multiple people spoke with my colleague Dean Takahashi about their experiences working at Moon, and it sounds, in a word, yucky. Check out Dean’s article on the subject to see what I mean.

As for me, I spent part of the week playing the new indie Tunic. Don’t let its cutesy art fool you: It’s a Soulsian struggle — not on par with Elden Ring, perhaps, but still tough. I’m also playing a bit of Ghostwire Tokyo. Stay tuned for the review! I would have liked to play Gran Turismo, but considering that game spent a not-insignificant part of the week offline … yeah.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (GamesBeat score: 4/5)

Tunic (GamesBeat score: 4/5)

Syberia: The World Before

Shredders

Grand Theft Auto V & Online Next-Gen

Phantom Breaker: Omnia

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

New on subscription services:

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Xbox Game Pass)

Tunic… again (Xbox Game Pass)

Blood West (GeForce Now)

Dread Hunger (GeForce Now)

Hero’s Hour (GeForce Now)

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (GeForce Now)