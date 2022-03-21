GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

CD Projekt Red has announced the active development of a new game in the Witcher series. Alongside the announcement of the new name is the announcement of a new engine. The Polish developers are moving away from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5.

It’s not the first big series to make the jump; Mass Effect might be heading to the Unreal Engine instead of sticking with Frostbite.

The shift of engines heralds a new partnership with Epic Games. The partnership covers licensing, as well as technical developments moving forward. It also includes usage of newer versions of Unreal, if and when they release. CD Projekt Red is continuing to use REDengine in connection to Cyberpunk 2077, including the upcoming expansion.

Unfortunately there are no other concrete details about the new Witcher game. Without even a hint about where in the development cycle the title is, and without even a vague release date it’s safe to assume the next Witcher title is a long, long ways away.

The Witcher 3 was announced in 2013 and released in 2015. That’s a pretty quick turnaround, all things considered. But Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced in 2012 and took until 2020 to come out.

Fingers crossed for a timeframe closer to the Witcher 3.