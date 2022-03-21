GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

PlayStation Studios today announced it has acquired Haven Studios. The Montreal-based company had previously announced a partnership with Sony, and now it has joined the conga line of studios acquired by the console maker.

Neither PlayStation nor Haven have named the project the latter is working on. They describe it as “ambitious” and “a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways.” But PlayStation did say it’s this project that persuaded the company to acquire the developer.

Studio founder Jade Raymond said in a statement: “SIE is a supportive partner that truly understands the creative process and what it takes to make a blockbuster AAA game. They have empowered and encouraged us to bring our bold vision to life and make our dreams come true and we could not be more thrilled about this opportunity to strengthen our partnership.”

Haven is still a young studio, Raymond having founded it last year. It’s one of the more nascent development teams to have been acquired by PlayStation. Others include Guerrilla Games, Naughty Dog, Insomniac, etc — studios that had a longer history of collaboration with Sony.

Raymond added with regards to the studio’s game: “We’re just at the beginning of what is sure to be a wondrous adventure that will span generations.”