Qualcomm today revealed that it is collaborating with Square Enix on a new project. The two companies will create extended and mixed-reality gaming experiences on the Snapdragon Spaces developer platform.

Based on the way the company described the collaboration, it seems Qualcomm will be making an extended reality (XR) experience for Square Enix’s intellectual property. Square Enix’s Advanced Technology Division will work on the Snapdragon Spaces XR developer platform.

Brian Vogelsang, Qualcomm’s senior director of XR product management, said in a statement, “Square Enix has a rich history of bringing in deep storytelling and engaging gameplay that have pushed the potential of new gaming platforms over each console generation. We’re excited to work together and raise the bar of what’s possible in gaming with ARglasses using Snapdragon Spaces.”

Ben Taylor, Square Enix technical director, added, “Square Enix has always been committed to state-of-the-art game technology to push storytelling boundaries, delivering unforgettable experiences for our fans. We have been investing in XR and look forward to building on Snapdragon Spaces. In particular, we think the time is right with XR to innovate on games of a classic genre we are especially known for, and we look forward to sharing them with the world to further our mission to help spread happiness across the globe.”