Roblox and Sony announced that music artist 24kGoldn will perform a virtual concert inside the platform for user-generated content.

It’s just one more sign that brands and musical performers are drawn to Roblox’s platform, which attracts more than 55 million people a day. And Roblox wants to expand beyond games to broader entertainment as part of its mission to provide a metaverse for fans. Roblox is a pretty good contender for the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.



The 24kGoldn El Dorado Concert Experience will take place in Roblox on Friday, March 25 at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Highlighting the high-fidelity experience, 24kGoldn, the cross-genre artist known for his hit singles Mood and Valentino and 2021 debut album El Dorado, will deliver his first public performance of his new single, In My Head, plus Mood and other hits from El Dorado.

The 24kGoldn El Dorado Concert Experience will also feature a full storyline pitting 24kGoldn against an evil version of himself in a battle to save the city of “San Dorado,” which is inspired by a mashup of 24kGoldn’s hometown San Francisco and El Dorado, the city of gold.

During the concert, 24kGoldn will take fans through the overgrown city, perform at reimagined iconic locations, and give each song a creative backdrop.

24kGoldn is doing a virtual concert on March 25 in Roblox.

“I grew up on Roblox and have been a big fan my whole life,” said 24kGoldn, in a statement. “It’s been amazing to be a part of the full experience to make this virtual concert come to life. From coming up with the storyline and transforming my hometown to designing verch (virtual merchandise), I wanted to give my fans a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Pre-concert quests that include 24kGoldn-related themed challenges are available starting today. Fans can access these quests via portals to popular Roblox experiences where they can collect badges redeemable for prizes in the 24kGoldn El Dorado Concert Experience, and acquire 24kGoldn’s unique verch items. Each day, two more portals will open. Fans who collect all badges and attend the Concert Experience will get to unlock a special limited-edition emote after the premiere performance.

“It was so exciting to see how passionate Golden was to extend his creative vision to Roblox where he also grew up playing. Roblox is changing the game for artists, freeing them to express themselves in a way they can’t do on any other platform and allowing them to connect with millions of fans who would never be able to get to see them play in the real world!” said Jon Vlassopulos, vice president and global head of music at Roblox, in a statement.

The 24kGoldn El Dorado Concert Experience was created in collaboration with GameFam, a leading professional gaming publisher. The experience opens today with pre-concert quests taking place in Ultimate Driving, Twilight Daycare, All Star Tower Defense, Build to Survive, Robeats, Military Tycoon, Car Dealership Tycoon, Build a Boat to Survive, and Tower of Misery. The concert will re-air every hour after over the weekend with the last show airing at 11 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday, March 27.