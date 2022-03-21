GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Unity unveiled Enemies, its latest tech demo aimed at impressing game developers.

At the Game Developers Conference, Unity’s team behind the Adam and The Heretic demos has released its latest tech demo, Enemies. This real-time cinematic teaser showcases significant Unity graphics updates for creating digital humans, including new High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) capabilities for eyes and skin as well as an integrated solution for creating and animating lifelike hair.

The strand-based Unity Hair Solution comprises Hair system, Hair shading, and Hair rendering features. These tools will let Unity creators easily add and modify all types of hair and fur — ranging from hyper-realistic to artistically stylized — for their own characters, and are compatible with all Unity’s render pipelines.

As with The Heretic, the Demo team will be sharing with the developer community the project knowledge, tools, and innovations that resulted from this production so Unity creators can advance their own high-fidelity digital human projects.

The Enemies demo has laid the groundwork for the integration of tools from recent Unity acquisitions, Weta Digital and Ziva Dynamics. Creators and studios around the world will benefit from not only the latest improvements but also the integration of best-in-class tools in the future. Unity hopes that even smaller dev teams will be able to achieve high-end visual quality with these tools.

The Enemies tech demo will be running in real-time 4K in Unity’s booth at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, March 21 to March 25. At several presentations, the Unity team will go into detail about this and other innovative Unity tech during our GDC Sponsored Sessions.

On the authoring side, creating high-fidelity content like Enemies still requires a lot of expertise and resources. This is where our recent acquisitions of Weta Digital and Ziva Dynamics will come into play. The hair simulation integrates different solutions for authoring, skinning, strand-based simulating, and rendering of hair.