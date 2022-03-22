GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Gaming analytics firm Mobalytics and other Ukraine-linked game companies have launched Gamers with Ukraine, a virtual space where gamers can show their support for the people of Ukraine as its struggles from the Russian invasion.

The site includes a comprehensive collection of resources and initiatives in one place. Whether you want to donate funds, aid Ukrainian cyber forces, send supplies, find a protest, or enlist in the foreign legion, you’ll be able to find a link for doing so, Mobalytics said.

Gamers can show support just by leaving a browser page open for the site and boost the morale of the Ukrainian people, the company said. The more gamers that stay online, the bigger the impact they can create. The site will monetize through video ads, and proceeds from the ads will be used for Ukraine.

Bogdan Suchyk, cofounder of Mobalytics, was born and raised in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine that is under siege now.

“Being born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, and having my parents and some of friends still being there, I can not just sit and watch what this f*cker is doing to our country,” said Suchyk, in a statement. “Since the war began, I was looking for different ways to impact the situation from all angles available to me while being an ocean away.”

He added, “Being a life-long gamer, I know how strong and massive the gaming community is. That’s why we decided to act and start the #GamersWithUkraine initiative.”

He noted that if the majority of gamers donated at least one dollar or used their computers to aid Ukrainian Cyber Forces in their fight against Putin’s disinformation, they can create a huge impact.

Mobalytics said there are a lot of great gaming companies in Ukraine, such as Navi, Mobalytics, DMarket, and Esports Charts to name a few. All of them have been impacted in one way or another. These companies are already supporting Ukraine and supporting the #GamersWithUkraine initiative.

The group also has support from international partners such as Misfits and Primis. Mobalytics said it wants an end to the war and for gamers to show their support.

If you are an org that wants to join the initiative, needs design assets, or wants to be added to the website as a supporter, you can reach out to Mobalytics at gamers.withukraine@gmail.com