IllFonic today announced its new title, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. It plans to launch the game on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as the Epic Games Store for PC later this year.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an asymmetrical multiplayer title, in which up to four players are the Ghostbusters, and another player is the ghost haunting the location. Players can customize both their Ghostbuster and their ghost, as each will have different abilities.

The Ghostbusters must balance attempting to find the ghost with a variety of tools while also not freaking out any civilians who may be present. The tools include the recognizable PKE meter, the Proton Pack, and the Particle Thrower. The ghost may possess various objects in the environment to hide from the Ghostbusters.

The hub area is the iconic firehouse location. Players can meet Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz. The former is manning the Ghostbusters business, while the latter has opened an occult bookstore where players can find new information. According to the developers, Spirits Unleashed follows the film series’ canon, including Afterlife.

We got a chance to see the game in action, and speak with members of the development staff. The game looks much like the developer’s other titles, though it’s notably less bloody than those. The ghost’s goal is not to harm the Ghostbusters themselves (though it can slime them should the need arise). It’s to haunt the location while they try to counteract it.

The game will also feature cross-platform multiplayer, as well as AI support for players who want to haunt or ghostbust solo. IllFonic is aiming for a Q4 2022 release.