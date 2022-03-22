GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Netflix today announced it is adding three new games to its nascent mobile gaming platform. Two are available today, March 22, and the third is listed as “coming soon.” Players can download all three either from the Netflix app or directly from app stores.

The first game is a narrative puzzle game called This is a True Story. Developed by Frosty Pop in collaboration with Charity: Water, the game has hand-painted backgrounds and art. It tells the story of a woman in Sub-Saharan Africa and her struggles to find water for her family. According to Netflix, the game is based (as the name implies) on the lived experiences of real people. Charity: Water collected interviews and stories from various Sub-Saharan African countries over the course of years.

The second game is a remaster of the PlayStation 3 title, Shatter. The brick-breaker title is back with refreshed levels and music. It also features global leaderboards for the competitive mobile gamers among us.

The third game — the one listed as “coming soon” — is Into the Dead 2: Unleashed. Netflix describes it as a “runner/shooter hybrid,” and it was originally released in 2017. Basically, shoot the undead and keep moving. It’ll feature a variety of environments and challenges for players, as well as unlockable weapons.