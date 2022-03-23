GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Nintendo Switch has folders now. I don’t really know why I’m telling you this. I mean, it is a new feature for the 5-year-old system, but also — I mean, it’s just folders. Anyway, we talk about this on the podcast. We also determine which retro franchises need a collection like the recently announced Cowabunga Collection for the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games. We also answer your questions. Come and howl with the pack!
