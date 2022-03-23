GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

If you played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and thought, “Wow, Cal Kestis’s lightsaber looks cool, and I want one,” then you need to head to Disneyland in California or Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida soon.

Disney announced that Cal’s lightsaber will be available to purchase at the Star Wars theme park lands, called Galaxy’s Edge, starting on March 25. You’ll find the replica hilt at the Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities shop.

We knew that Cal’s saber would come to the parks once it won a fan poll back in 2020. That was a bit ago, so it’s nice to see that collectible is finally on its way.

Cameron Monaghan, the actor who portrayed Cal in the game, got to go to Disneyland’s Galaxy Edge to get an early look at the saber. We don’t know how much it will cost, but other lightsaber replicas at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities go for over $100.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment released Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, and it proved a hit. A sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order is in the works.