Rocksteady Games co-founder and creative director Sefton Hill announced on Twitter today that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now targeting a spring 2023 release.
Suicide Squad previously had a vague 2022 release window. Delays like this are not uncommon in industry. It’s set to come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
The game will support solo and cooperative play for up to four players. It also serves as Rocksteady’s follow-up to its popular Batman Arkham games. Kill the Justice League takes place in the same fictional universe.
Another Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment DC-based game, Gotham Knights, is set to release on October 25, 2022.
