Rocksteady Games co-founder and creative director Sefton Hill announced on Twitter today that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now targeting a spring 2023 release.

Suicide Squad previously had a vague 2022 release window. Delays like this are not uncommon in industry. It’s set to come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

The game will support solo and cooperative play for up to four players. It also serves as Rocksteady’s follow-up to its popular Batman Arkham games. Kill the Justice League takes place in the same fictional universe.

Another Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment DC-based game, Gotham Knights, is set to release on October 25, 2022.