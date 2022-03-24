GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Netflix today announced that it is acquiring mobile game development studio Boss Fight Entertainment. The studio will be part of Netflix’s continued efforts to build games for its subscribers.

Boss Fight, which currently employs 150 people, has studios in Austin, the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and Seattle. The company will continue to operate out of those studios. Boss Fight’s previous title is the Dungeon Boss mobile title it created with Big Fish Games.

Amir Rahimi, Netflix’s VP of game studios, noted in a statement that the studios founders have a lot of experience: “Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in 2013 by David Rippy (CEO), Bill Jackson (CCO), and Scott Winsett (COO), whose work I’ve long admired. This studio’s extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them.”

The founders said in their own statement: ““Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play. Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game play without worrying about monetization. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together.”