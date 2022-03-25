GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

The wrestling company AEW is working on a game with Yuke’s, which was in charge on WWE’s games from 2000 to 2018. Now, a trademark filing has outed Fight Forever as the likely name for the AEW game.

Spotted by Wrestling Observer, the trademark is for, “Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable electronic game software; Downloadable interactive game software; Video game discs; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game programs; Recorded video game software.”

“Fight forever” is a chant wrestling fans will shout during matches that they’re especially enjoying. I think that it’s a great name for a fighting game, as it taps into pro wrestling culture and has that alliteration that I oh so crave.

The AEW game does not have a release date. When it does come out, it can serve as an alternative to WWE’s games with 2K. When WWE 2K20, the first without Yuke’s as a developer, launched in 2019, it was a disaster. 2K took a year off, and WWE 2K22 came out earlier this month to a better reception.

Still, many are craving something different. And while AEW doesn’t have an many eyes as WWE, its premier show — AEW: Dynamite on TBS on Wednesdays — often attracts around 1 million viewers. It has an audience that could show up for the game.