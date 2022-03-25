GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Elden Ring and Lost Ark had strong debut showings on Twitch, according to data from Rainmaker.gg, StreamElements‘ analytics partner. Other than that, it’s been a relatively quiet month, as February viewership took an expected drop.

According to StreamElements, both Twitch and Facebook Gaming had a dip in viewership numbers due to February being shorter. Both took a similar downturn last year, as well. This shorter timeframe didn’t stop Lost Ark and Elden Ring from making their splash. They were the second and eighth most-watched games/categories on Twitch.

Another bit of trivia StreamElements noted: Ironmouse has become the first Vtuber to hit the Twitch Top 10. She’s also the first woman to be in the top 10 most-subscribed channels of all time.

Jason Krebs, CBO of StreamElements, said in a statement: “VTubing as a format continues to grow the diverse landscape of the creator economy with Ironmouse and her milestone-setting month leading the charge to over 100k subscribers.”