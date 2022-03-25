GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

I was sitting down to write this, all prepared to talk some more about Ghostwire: Tokyo and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and other games that I’ve been playing this week. Then I noticed an email announcing that Rockstar is launching a new subscription service called GTA+. This paid service — it costs $5.99 a month — for this 10-year-old MMO is exclusive to next-gen consoles. It offers a series of extras for those who want to pay for it.

So in honor of Rockstar’s . . . initiative, I’m announcing the launch of GamesBeat+. You don’t have to pay anything for it, and you don’t really get anything except the privilege to read some more of my thoughts every week. And it’ll still be called Kaser Focus, because this pun is the only reason for my family name to exist.

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag this week. The good news is that we’re apparently getting some great new games: CD Projekt Red is making a new Witcher. Illfonic announced a new Ghostbusters 4v1 multiplayer title. There was other good news this week: Epic raised $50 million from Fortnite to donate to humanitarian relief in Ukraine. We got a few great games launched this week. It hasn’t been so bad.

But in the not so great news, we’ve heard that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting delayed. EA Sports PGA Tour was delayed as well. Delays are never fun. The worst news to me is that a judge is apparently preparing to approve a settlement in the Activision Blizzard sexual harassment suit. This would mean that the major company can pay out $18 million to make their problems go away. This settlement could also undercut the Department of Fair Employment and Housing case, which is still ongoing. It’ll be disappointing if this whole endeavor ends with Activision Blizzard paying out pocket change and nothing else.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Re-experience the excitement of connecting with your community live at GamesBeat Summit’s in-person event on April 26 in Los Angeles, CA, and virtually April 27-28. 30+ sessions and 500+ attendees are set to arrive, so don’t want to miss this opportunity to expand your network. Early bird pricing ends March 25. Get your pass today! Register Now

Let’s end this on a good note: Hope you all have fun playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land this weekend!

What to play this week

What’s new:

Ghostwire: Tokyo (GamesBeat score: 3/5)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

A Memoir Blue

Norco

New on subscription services:

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Xbox Game Pass)

Norco (Xbox Game Pass)

Highrise City (GeForce Now)

Fury Unleashed (GeForce Now)

Power to the People (GeForce Now)

Project Zomboid (GeForce Now)

Rugby 22 (GeForce Now)

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (GeForce Now)