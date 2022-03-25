GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

On this episode of GamesBeat Decides, hosts Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about video games and hugging. Microsoft is making moves with its cloud-gaming business while Sony is acquiring more of its close partners. Also, Mike watched a 5.5-hour video essay about Kingdom Hearts 3 — like some kind of pervert. Join us, won’t you?