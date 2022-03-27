GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Mike Frazzini, head of Amazon Games, has stepped down from the top games role to pursue personal interests and spend time with his family.

Frazzini had spent 13 years in games and 18 years at Amazon. He oversaw a number of failures during that time, but he said he was proud to have launched two top-ten games in the past six months, as the massively multiplayer online games New World and Lost Ark have both been well received.

Bloomberg reported the news on Friday, and Frazzini confirmed it with a post on LinkedIn. Frazzini told the staff on Friday he was leaving to spend more time with his family and pursue personal interests. New World’s audience has slipped in recent weeks.

Frazzini said the group has a promising list of upcoming games.

“Prime Gaming is on a strong trajectory, providing more and more great content to players worldwide who are members of Amazon Prime,” he said on LinkedIn. “And we have some newer initiatives that are gaining real traction. Plus importantly, each of these teams are led by excellent leaders. The future is very bright for Amazon Games.”

A town in New World.

In a post on LinkedIn, Frazzini said the following:

Yesterday, we announced internally that I will be leaving Amazon. After almost 13 years in games, and almost 18 years at the company, my last day will be 4/29. It’s always been in my head to take time off in the middle of my career to spend time with family (before kids are off to college), and to pursue some personal interests while my knees and back are still (relatively) healthy. I have no idea where things will lead from here (maybe even back to Amazon someday) – but I’m excited for the adventure. And while there’s never really a perfect time to step away from a great role, now is a good time. We’ve launched two top 10 games in the past six months, and have a growing portfolio of promising new games in the pipeline. Prime Gaming is on a strong trajectory, providing more and more great content to players worldwide who are members of Amazon Prime. And we have some newer initiatives that are gaining real traction. Plus importantly, each of these teams are led by excellent leaders. The future is very bright for Amazon Games.

As for my time at Amazon, I am just amazed by what I’ve had a chance to work on, and the people I’ve had a chance to work with. Amazon is a rare and special place for builders – bold strategies, wildly talented (and committed) people, endless pursuit of operational excellence, and *extreme* customer centricity. It’s one heck of a place, and has been one heck of a ride. Mike Frazzini