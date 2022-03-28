GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Miniclip today announced that its games have, combined, exceeded 4 billion downloads. The casual games platform features several games, including Agar.io, 8 Ball Pool, and Baseball Clash.

Miniclip was founded in 2001 and currently employs over 900 people in 13 countries. The company hit its last milestone, 3 billion downloads, in June 2020, with its over 60 games. Its most popular game is 8 Ball Pool, which earned a Guinness World Record for most downloaded mobile pool game.

Paul Bugryniec, Miniclip’s chief analytics officer, said in a statement, “Reaching four billion downloads is a wonderful way to finish off the first quarter of what is already set to be a fantastic year at Miniclip. We’re delighted that our games are continuing to make their way into the pockets of gamers around the world, and we want to thank all of the talented Miniclippers and studios who have helped us achieve this milestone.”