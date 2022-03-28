GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Complexity Gaming today announced a partnership with Lenovo, making the latter the exclusive PC supplier of the esports organization. This is one part of the agreement, which will also feature events and branding.

Lenovo will specifically be Complexity’s exclusive “desktop and laptop PC and monitor provider.” The esports team will also rename its headquarters in Frisco, Texas to the Lenovo Legion Esports Center, with Lenovo branding on the team’s jerseys.

Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, Complexity’s parent company, said in a statement: “As the exclusive supplier of world-class workstations, PCs, laptops, and monitors, Lenovo is helping to fuel the future of competitive excellence and powering the business of esports. We are extremely proud to have Lenovo as a multi-year partner, which illustrates the continued growth in commercial activity within gaming and esports.”

According to info from both companies, the two will be partnering on a number of future events. They intend to “foster a more accepting and supportive gaming community” by promoting diversity, inclusion, and safety. Lenovo will also apparently support Complexity’s player care facilities at the newly renamed Esports Center.