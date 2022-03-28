GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

FanDuel Group is entering an exclusive partnership with Game Taco to launch FanDuel Faceoff on iOS. FanDuel is an American wagering company (in the skill-based category) which offers a multitude of related services. The launch of FanDuel Faceoff will add a new games focused dimension to its offerings.

At least, for customers living in one of the 32 states where the platform will be available at launch. Since skill-based gaming where you can place wagers on outcomes is considered gambling in some states, it won’t be available in some places.

Source: FanDuel

FanDuel customers can use their already existing FanDuel accounts to compete against one another in head-to-head and multiplayer games, as well as other events for cash prizes. Through the partnership with Game Taco four games will be immediately available: Grand Slam Superstar, Wheel of Fortune, King’s Crossing, and Block Trail.

The partnership between the two companies is a multi-year deal. FanDuel has access to Game Taco’s content library, which includes licensing deals with brands like Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, and more.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Re-experience the excitement of connecting with your community live at GamesBeat Summit’s in-person event on April 26 in Los Angeles, CA, and virtually April 27-28. 30+ sessions and 500+ attendees are set to arrive, so don’t want to miss this opportunity to expand your network. Early bird pricing ends March 25. Get your pass today! Register Now

Game Taco is the owner of the WorldWinner platform, which it acquired from Sony in 2021. With that purchase Game Taco’s total catalog rose to over 200 branded and generic games.

“FanDuel Faceoff introduces casual skill-based games to a built-in audience that likes to compete for cash prizes,” said Game Taco boss Josh Barrow. “Our games are all fun, entertaining, and easy to play, but difficult to master. We look forward to adding more games, platforms, and tournament styles and making casual games of skill an integral part of the FanDuel entertainment ecosystem.”

FanDuel Faceoff uses skill-based matching for all its head-to-head and multiplayer contests. Ideally that will make it harder to shark newbies out of their money in a heated Wheel of Fortune match.