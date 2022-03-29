GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is still coming but not until spring of 2023. Nintendo announced the delay in a special message on YouTube this morning. Series producer Eiji Aonuma, sporting a fresh haircut, explained that the game needs more time.

“We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game,” Aonuma said. “However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize.”

Aonuma then teased that Breath of the Wild 2 (which is a placeholder name) will take players into the sky and “beyond that.”

“In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game,” said Aonuma.

The original Breath of the Wild debuted in March 2017. This will put the new game a full six years after its predecessor.