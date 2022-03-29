GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Xbox has announced its Games with Gold for April 2022. As always, this means those with Xbox Live Gold subscriptions will have exclusive access to four games, two at the beginning of the month, two later. This month, the slate includes Another Sight, Hue, and Outpost Kaloki X.

The first half of the month will have one recent release and one retro. The newish game is Another Sight, a fantasy adventure starring Kit, a girl who has lost her sight, and the cat Hodge. The two must navigate a 2D platformer version of steampunk London together. The retro release is Outpost Kaloki X, a space station management sim. Another Sight is available all month, from April 1 through 30, and Outpost Kaloki X is available April 1 through 15.

Starting on April 16, subscribers get access to the other two games. The first is Hue, a beautiful color puzzler in which the main character must navigate a monotone world looking for a loved one. Subscribers can play Hue through May 15. The second game is MX vs ATV Alive, an offroad racing title, which will be available April 16 through 30.

Out of last month’s releases, Gold subscribers can still play Street Power Soccer through April 15.

Coincidentally, this announcement came on the same day that PlayStation revealed the new, improved PlayStation Plus. This “Game Pass competitor” combines its two subscription services, PlayStation Now and Plus, into a new monthly product that will provide access to free games. Games with Gold is not really part of the Game Pass paradigm, except that subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also have Gold.