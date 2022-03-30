GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Polish game publisher All in! Games has appointed Marcin Kawa as its new CEO. All in! Games is the publisher of a number of notable titles including Ghostrunner, Chernobylite, and Arboria.

Kawa is a games industry veteran, and this appointment isn’t his first time in a CEO position. He previously spent time working on multiple projects for Gameloft. After that he joined Feardemic, first as a Managing Director and then later in the CEO position.

“What I’ve learned throughout 20 years in the industry is that it’s all about the people. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a fantastic team full of talented individuals that we have at All in! Games,” said Kawa. “I’m confident we have all the means to bring amazing gaming experiences to players worldwide, continuing the streak we’ve been on with Ghostrunner and Chernobylite.”

After leaving Feardemic in 2019 he spent a handful of months at Reality Games, before joining All in! Games as a producer. From there, he climbed to Production Lead where he worked to ship Ghostrunner. In July 2021 he rose to and remained in the Chief Operations Officer position.

One hand on the wheel

Kawa basically held down the fort at All in! Games after the former boss Piotr Zygadlo resigned in February. A two person management board temporarily took on Zygadlo’s duties while Kawa ensured the company continued to run smoothly. He also oversaw the restructuring of the company’s production and publishing processes.

“Having surpassed the critical three-year mark as a start-up, we are in a position to make bigger plans and take on larger projects,” said Kawa. “We have already started outsourcing our own internal UX and QA services to other companies, our internal development teams are working on new IPs, and already next week we are announcing new exciting projects in our portfolio.”