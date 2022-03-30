GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

New games publisher Kinda Brave announced its launch today. The Swedish publisher will focus on sustainability and healthy working conditions among its studios. It also says it has signed three indie studios. It has raised over $6.3 million in investments.

According to Kinda Brave, it offers studios a group dynamic, wherein experience and resources are shared. It also says it’s focused on the overall health of each studio’s peoples. It claims it will become “the world’s first LGBTQI certified gaming company” with help from The Swedish Federation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Rights.

Björn Rudolfsson, CEO and co-founder of Kinda Brave, said in a statement, “Game development is oftentimes characterized by passion. But all too often, this is used as an excuse for unhealthy working conditions and short-term priorities. Kinda Brave wants to change this by investing long-term in smaller, creative, and independent teams, believing that the path to the best games is one of good people being given good continuous support.”

In addition to diversity and inclusivity of employees, Kinda Brave wants all players to feel included in its games. Each Kinda Brave-partnered studio will have an Accessibility Champion, who will be in charge of accessibility features for its games. It’s also looking for eco-friendly avenues of game development, through recycling and “mindful choices of suppliers and manufacturers where possible.”

In addition to its own launch, Kinda Brave announced the Sustainable Gaming initiative. At the moment, the site appears to be a log of the publisher’s own sustainability efforts, but it apparently plans to have more educational resources in the future.