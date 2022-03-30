GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Amazon today announced which games would be available to Prime Gaming subscribers for April 2022. It also revealed the games coming to Amazon Luna’s Prime Gaming channel. The biggest offerings are Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Mortal Shell.

The games available for free for Prime Gaming subscribers include Oblivion, as well as Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets, and Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge. The other games are Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Guild of Ascension, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and Galaxy of Pen and Paper. It’s a fairly hefty offering this month, and there’s something for just about everyone, from RPGs to hidden object games.

In addition to the free games with Prime, subscribers also have access to the Prime Gaming channel on Luna. As always, the difference between the two offerings is that Luna players can play the games during the month of April for free, while those who claim their games via Prime can keep them.

The games coming to Luna Prime are Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition, Amnesia: Rebirth, Tracks: Toybox Edition, and King of Fighters ’98. All of the games above, both Luna and Prime Gaming, will be available starting on April 1. I don’t believe this is an April Fools’ joke.