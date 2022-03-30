GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

PlayStation announced the latest batch of games coming to PS Plus subscribers in April 2022. The free games for the month include Hoods: Outlaws and Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire. Players can download all three games starting on April 5.

Slay the Spire and Battle for Bikini Bottom are both available for PS4, while Hood is available for both PS4 and PS5. Slay the Spire is deckbuilding roguelike, while Hood is this month’s multiplayer game, a fantasy heist game. Battle for Bikini Bottom is a remake of the platformer first released on PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube.

This is the first announcement for PS Plus following the company’s reveal of the “Spartacus” update. Under the new arrangement, PS Plus subscribers at the “Essential” tier would receive these games for free. It is more or less the only perk to Essential tier as other benefits are available for more per month.

PlayStation also noted that Persona 5 would leave the PS Plus Collection — a series of bestselling games on PS4 that are available for PS Plus subscribers. It’s available until May 11. March’s PS Plus lineup — Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends — will be available until April 4.