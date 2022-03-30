GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Terra Virtua, the digital collectables platform, announced it is starting a studio with the same name. It intends to create its own games that include the brand’s Vflect NFT characters.

According to its parent company, Terra Virtua Studios intends to create high-quality standalone games and will operate as a first-party and third-party publisher. It is working with its existing collaborations, including a partnership with Stainless Games. The game it is working on with Stainless is an action-puzzler in which players can build a team of Vflect characters in order to conquer the game’s obstacles.

Vflect are Terra Virtua’s exclusive “3D-animated metaverse avatar robots,” as it describes them. They come with unique features. The mention of the metaverse is not an accidental one, as the company’s new venture will be part of its expansion into the metaverse.

Terra Virtua CEO Jawad Ashraf said in a statement, “Terra Virtua has been part of the web 3.0 revolution since the very beginning. We have always had gaming in our DNA and Terra Virtua Studios is a big part of our wider expansion into the metaverse.”

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Re-experience the excitement of connecting with your community live at GamesBeat Summit’s in-person event on April 26 in Los Angeles, CA, and virtually April 27-28. 30+ sessions and 500+ attendees are set to arrive, so don’t want to miss this opportunity to expand your network. Early bird pricing ends March 25. Get your pass today! Register Now

Terra Virtua Studios intends to launch its first games this summer. Its partnership with Stainless will bear fruit later in the year. Stainless Games director & co-founder Neil Barnden added, “We’re excited to be working with Terra Virtua on a fun integration of its highly successful, growing collection of virtual characters, in an original and innovative game.”